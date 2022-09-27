Altura (ALU) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Altura coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Altura has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Altura has a market cap of $20.01 million and $479,282.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004741 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00047367 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.99 or 0.01649244 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00037377 BTC.

Altura Profile

Altura (ALU) is a coin. It was first traded on May 25th, 2021. Altura’s total supply is 1,330,000,000 coins. The official website for Altura is www.alturanft.com. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Altura is https://reddit.com/r/AlturaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Altura

According to CryptoCompare, “Altura is a smart contract platform that allows game developers to mint, distribute and transact Smart NFTs representing in-game items. Smart NFTs are NFTs with dynamic properties that can change based on certain conditions. Smart NFTs are the next step to making decentralized in-game items mainstream and offer a massive range of potential opportunities that are not possible with traditional NFTs.”

