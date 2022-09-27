Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.