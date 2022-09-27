Amalgamated Bank Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $12,164,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

