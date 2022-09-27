Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,349,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,613,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,341,000 after buying an additional 1,370,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,808,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after buying an additional 192,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,606,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,457,000 after buying an additional 167,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,836,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,442,000 after buying an additional 823,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of ELY opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

