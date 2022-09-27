Amalgamated Bank Purchases 28,450 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 282.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 217,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

