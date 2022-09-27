Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,854 shares of company stock worth $1,007,898. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

