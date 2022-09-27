Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,259 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.