Amalgamated Bank Takes $1.72 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

