Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,723.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.23, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.