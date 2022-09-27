Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,875.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after buying an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,518.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,831,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $300,782,000 after buying an additional 2,723,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

