Ambire AdEx (ADX) Market Cap Hits $31.66 Million

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and $4.20 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 189,141,993 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.adex.network.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

