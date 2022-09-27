America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 13.6% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 2,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,620 shares of company stock worth $88,366 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.22%.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

