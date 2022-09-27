American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of APEI opened at $9.11 on Friday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $171.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $149.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 13.6% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

