American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Increased by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $221.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.68. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $218.13 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

