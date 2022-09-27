American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE:AVD opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at American Vanguard

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,625 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,500 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,970 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 550,177 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

