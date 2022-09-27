AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $136.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.04.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

