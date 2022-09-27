AMLT (AMLT) 1-Day Volume Hits $652.00

AMLT (AMLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. AMLT has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $652.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AMLT has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002829 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011119 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00152445 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io.

AMLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD.The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.