AMO Coin Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $19.30 million and approximately $74,366.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 17,579,012,761 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AMO Coin is goo.gl/bAbbd7. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform.”

