Amon (AMN) Achieves Market Cap of $100,879.03

Amon (AMN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $100,879.03 and $3.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Amon

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Buying and Selling Amon

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

