Ampleforth (AMPL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $796,582.00

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00005616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $44.03 million and $796,582.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 41,224,196 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

