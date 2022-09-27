Analysts Offer Predictions for KB Home’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

KB Home Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in KB Home by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

