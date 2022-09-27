Analysts Offer Predictions for Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $361.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.99. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,356,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 288,462 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 163,609 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,052,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 700,041 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 359,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 120,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

