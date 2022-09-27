Analysts Offer Predictions for Taylor Wimpey plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Taylor Wimpey’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 13.1 %

TWODY opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

