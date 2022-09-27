Analysts Set 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price at $144.15

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $111.62 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

