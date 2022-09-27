Analysts Set Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) PT at $12.33

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 510,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 87,968 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Airgain by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

