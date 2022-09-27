Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) PT at C$67.42

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD opened at C$54.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$60.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

