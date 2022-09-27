Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Target Price at $42.07

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.92.

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

