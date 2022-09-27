Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Price Target at GBX 5,237.50

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,237.50 ($63.29).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 3,957 ($47.81) on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,484.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,327.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,253.28.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

