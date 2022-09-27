Analysts Set Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) PT at $62.70

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Basf from €60.00 ($61.22) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Basf Stock Performance

Basf stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

About Basf

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

