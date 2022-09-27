Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Price Target at $89.53

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

