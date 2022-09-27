Analysts Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Price Target at C$7.89

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.89.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crew Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$342,867.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,909,825.74.

Crew Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of CR stock opened at C$4.86 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.46 and a 12-month high of C$6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$761.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2.56.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crew Energy

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.