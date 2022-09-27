Analysts Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT at $17.90

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

