Analysts Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Target Price at $14.44

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CL King began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 674.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 286,611 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $2,045,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Denny’s by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 166,670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Denny’s by 857.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 112,667 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

