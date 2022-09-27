Analysts Set Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) PT at $563.38

Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $563.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Stephens cut their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $448.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.56. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $363.37 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

