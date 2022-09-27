Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target at $1,183.80

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,183.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Investec upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

About Hargreaves Lansdown

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6129 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

