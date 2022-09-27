Analysts Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target at $62.50

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of PENN opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 152.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 217,896 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth $7,972,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 14.8% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 99.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 401,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 260.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

