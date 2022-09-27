Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target at $57.60

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ PCH opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

