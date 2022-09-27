Analysts Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $365.58

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $365.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $290.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $286.35 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.10 and its 200-day moving average is $340.91.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Amundi raised its stake in Public Storage by 16.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 247,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,337 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $918,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Public Storage by 6.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

