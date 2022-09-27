Analysts Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) PT at $317.78

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $232.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.31. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

