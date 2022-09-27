Analysts Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) PT at $317.78

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $232.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.31. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.