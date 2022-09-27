Analysts Set Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Target Price at $22.20

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

UNPRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Uniper from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.20 ($2.24) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. Uniper has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

