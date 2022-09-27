Analysts Set Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Target Price at $28.33

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLPNY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

VLPNY stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.78%.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

