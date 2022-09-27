Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target at $45.75

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

