Analyzing American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

American Tower has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 3 10 0 2.77 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Tower and Rexford Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Tower presently has a consensus price target of $291.29, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus price target of $77.80, suggesting a potential upside of 42.02%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than American Tower.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Tower pays out 94.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 132.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. American Tower is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 27.23% 28.93% 4.15% Rexford Industrial Realty 29.79% 3.17% 2.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $9.36 billion 11.02 $2.57 billion $6.08 36.41 Rexford Industrial Realty $452.24 million 20.72 $128.24 million $0.95 57.66

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Rexford Industrial Realty. American Tower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Tower beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

