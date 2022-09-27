Analyzing biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MariMed and biote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 biote 0 0 3 0 3.00

biote has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 145.45%. Given biote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than MariMed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MariMed and biote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 1.20 $7.22 million N/A N/A biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

biote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MariMed.

Risk & Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 1.27% 4.02% 1.27% biote N/A -52.44% 8.28%

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

