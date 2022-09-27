Analyzing Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Rating) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Drinks Americas and Better Choice, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Choice 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Better Choice has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%.

This table compares Drinks Americas and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A Better Choice -29.36% -28.33% -21.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Better Choice shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drinks Americas and Better Choice’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Better Choice $46.01 million 0.64 $3.39 million N/A N/A

Better Choice has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo and TruDog brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 11, 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

