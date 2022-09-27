Analyzing Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) & Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $23.69 million 0.91 $2.62 million $0.24 11.04 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 2.49 $4.22 billion $28.18 7.22

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marketing Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 7.95% N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 39.87% 13.06% 4.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Marketing Alliance pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marketing Alliance pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marketing Alliance and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 1 5 1 0 2.00

Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus price target of $235.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.47%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Marketing Alliance.

Risk and Volatility

Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Marketing Alliance on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marketing Alliance

(Get Rating)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. In addition, the company offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. Further, it offers investment consulting and discretionary management services to insurance and reinsurance companies; insurance consulting and technology, risk and capital management, pricing and predictive modeling, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets, as well as delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.