Anchor Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28.07 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.32 million and approximately $28.07 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2021. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Anchor Protocol is app.anchorprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC.ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol.ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed.”

