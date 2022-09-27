Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Investec downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,761.11.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

Anglo American Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.