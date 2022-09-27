Anime Token Trading Up 30.6% Over Last Week (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Anime Token has a total market capitalization of $48,483.40 and approximately $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anime Token has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001756 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Profile
Anime Token (ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Anime Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.