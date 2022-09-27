ANIVERSE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.24 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. ANIVERSE has a total market capitalization of $33.37 million and $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANIVERSE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.99 or 1.00109406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00059601 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005750 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00064528 BTC.

ANIVERSE Profile

ANIVERSE (ANV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANIVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANIVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANIVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.